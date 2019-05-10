Johnson’s sac fly leads Bowling Green to 3-2 win over Clinton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Kaleo Johnson hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Ford Proctor with the go-ahead run, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 on Friday.

Proctor scored after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Jake Palomaki.

The sacrifice fly by Johnson scored Proctor to give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

Michael Smith hit an RBI single in the second inning and Osmy Gregorio hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead. The LumberKings tied the game with runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, J.D. Osborne hit an RBI double, while Connor Scott hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Chris Betts doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Justin Marsden (2-1) got the win in relief while Sean Guenther (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.