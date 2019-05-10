Trenton beats Portland 6-3

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Ben Ruta scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 6-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead after Wendell Rijo scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

The Thunder later tacked on four runs in the eighth when Rijo hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run triple by Ruta to secure the victory.

Trenton right-hander Adonis Rosa (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darwinzon Hernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed two runs on just one hit over three innings.

Trenton took advantage of some erratic Portland pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Trenton remains undefeated against Portland this season at 6-0.