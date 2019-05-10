Russell, Urrutia fuel 3-1 Tijuana win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and James Russell allowed just four hits over six innings as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Piratas de Campeche 3-1 on Friday.

The home run by Urrutia scored Maxwell Leon to give the Toros a 2-0 lead.

Campeche answered in the bottom of the inning when Diego Madero scored on a forceout to get within one.

The Toros tacked on another run in the fourth when Fernando Perez hit a solo home run.

Russell (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Marco Carrillo (1-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked three.