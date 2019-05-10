Hernandez, Jones fuel 4-1 NW Arkansas win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Travis Jones hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Arnaldo Hernandez pitched seven scoreless innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 on Friday.

The home run by Jones scored Emmanuel Rivera to give the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

After NW Arkansas added two runs in the fifth, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Brian O'Keefe hit an RBI single, bringing home Justin Williams.

Hernandez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked four while allowing three hits.

Harold Arauz (0-3) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.