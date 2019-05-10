Dawson, Toro and Quintana lead Corpus Christi in win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Ronnie Dawson, Abraham Toro and Lorenzo Quintana each had three hits, as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-2 on Friday.

Dawson singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Toro homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs.

Down 1-0, the Hooks took the lead for good in the first inning when Toro doubled to bring home Dawson and Chas McCormick.

The Hooks punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Toro hit a two-run home run, while Osvaldo Duarte hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Corpus Christi right-hander Jose Hernandez-Urquidy (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter T.J. Weir (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over four innings.