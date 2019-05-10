Daza’s homer leads Albuquerque to 2-1 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Yonathan Daza hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 2-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

The home run by Daza gave the Isotopes a 1-0 lead.

After Albuquerque added a run in the second on a home run by Sam Hilliard, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the third inning when Luis Urias hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dillon Overton (0-1) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings.

Urias homered, doubled and singled for the Chihuahuas.