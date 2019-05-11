Cintron’s single leads Visalia to 7-2 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jancarlos Cintron hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-2 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday.

The single by Cintron started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Renae Martinez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Luis Alejandro Basabe.

Following the big inning, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Marcus Chiu hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeter Downs.

Visalia right-hander Josh Green (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Michael Grove (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and four hits while only recording two outs.

Downs tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Quakes.