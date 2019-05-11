2 dead after strip club shooting near Indianapolis speedway

Authorities say two people are dead after shooting at a strip club near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis police say officers were called to the Club Venus strip club about 1 a.m. Saturday, where the two people were found dead at the scene.

Information wasn't immediately released about those killed or what led up to the shooting at the club along 16th Street less than a mile east of the speedway. Police said homicide detectives were investigating and didn't report any immediate arrests or suspects.

The shooting happened the day of the IndyCar Grand Prix road race at the speedway, leading up to the Indianapolis 500 on May 26.