Yahn hits walk-off single, Frederick beats Fayetteville 3-2

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Willy Yahn hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Frederick Keys beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

J.C. Escarra scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a walk by Kirvin Moesquit.

The Keys scored two runs in the fifth before Fayetteville tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Corey Julks hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jake Adams.

Frederick starter Blaine Knight allowed one run and two hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Diogenes Almengo (2-1) got the win in relief while Tanner Duncan (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 6-1 against Frederick this season.