Perri’s single leads Palm Beach to 4-3 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Perri hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Justin Toerner scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a single by Perri.

The Cardinals later added single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to secure the victory.

C.J. Saylor (2-1) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Max Kranick (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.