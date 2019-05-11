Gilliam’s run leads Tampa to 4-3 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam stole home in the fourth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-3 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Saturday. With the victory, the Tarpons swept the short two-game series.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Tarpons a 1-0 lead before Welfrin Mateo hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Trailing 4-2, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Miranda hit an RBI single, driving in Royce Lewis.

Hobie Harris (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hector Lujan (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.