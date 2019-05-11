Sports
Aracena’s double leads Wilmington to 2-1 win over Potomac
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Wilmington Blue Rocks a 2-1 win over the Potomac Nationals on Saturday.
Cristian Perez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Aracena.
The double by Aracena scored Perez to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the third, Potomac grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Nick Banks. Wilmington answered in the bottom of the inning when Perez scored on an error.
Wilmington southpaw Marcelo Martinez (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Grant Borne (1-1) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over six innings.
For the Nationals, Banks homered and singled twice.
