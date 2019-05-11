Senger’s sac fly leads Columbia to 6-2 win over Rome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Hayden Senger drove in Ronny Mauricio with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 6-2 win over the Rome Braves on Saturday.

Mauricio scored on the play to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Brian Sharp and then went to third on a walk by Mark Vientos.

The Fireflies later added four runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Chandler Avant drove in three runs and Gerson Molina drove in one, while Molina hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Christian James (1-4) got the win in relief while Rome starter Trey Riley (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Columbia improved to 5-1 against Rome this season.