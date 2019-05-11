Marabell’s homer leads Akron to 15-2 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Connor Marabell hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 15-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday.

The home run by Marabell scored Alexis Pantoja and Daniel Johnson to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead.

Akron later scored in five additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Nellie Rodriguez hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Akron right-hander Aaron Civale (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ramon Rosso (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Fightin Phils, Luke Williams singled three times.

Despite the loss, Reading is 4-2 against Akron this season.