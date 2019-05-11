Capel hits walk-off single, Springfield beats NW Arkansas 6-5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Conner Capel hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-5 on Saturday.

Dylan Carlson scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Randy Arozarena.

Earlier in the inning, Johan Mieses hit a grand slam, scoring Chris Chinea, Brian O'Keefe and Irving Lopez to tie the game 5-5.

After Springfield scored one run in the first inning, NW Arkansas took a 5-1 lead behind two RBI each from Kort Peterson and Nick Heath.

Ronnie Williams (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grant Gavin (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

In the losing effort, the Naturals recorded a season-high five doubles.