Davis’ double leads Inland Empire to 4-2 win over Stockton

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday.

The double by Davis capped a three-run inning and gave the 66ers a 4-2 lead after Alvaro Rubalcaba hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

After Inland Empire scored one run in the third inning, Stockton took a 2-1 lead after Jeremy Eierman and Nick Allen hit RBI triples in the fourth and fifth innings.

Brett Hanewich (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Seth Martinez (1-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Allen had a pair of hits for the Ports.