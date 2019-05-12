Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (19-20, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-26, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (1-3, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 5-15 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats.

The Angels are 8-11 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 53 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits and is batting .324. Jonathan Villar is 9-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Calhoun leads the Angels with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .485. Andrelton Simmons has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).