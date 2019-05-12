Yates and the Padres visit division foe Colorado

San Diego Padres (22-18, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-21, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (2-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Colorado and San Diego will meet at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 6-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .435 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .605.

The Padres have gone 11-10 against division opponents. San Diego has hit 59 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 10, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 10 home runs and is slugging .605. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 42 hits and has 24 RBIs. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).