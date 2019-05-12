Godley expected to start for Arizona against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (20-20, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (4-2, 7.49 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Atlanta will square off at Chase Field on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 8-9 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. David Peralta leads the team with a mark of .323.

The Braves are 10-10 on the road. Atlanta ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .259 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the club with an average of .308. The Braves won the last meeting 6-4. Kevin Gausman earned his second victory and Brian McCann went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Merrill Kelly took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and is slugging .503. Blake Swihart is 4-for-16 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with eight home runs and has 23 RBIs. McCann is 6-for-18 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).