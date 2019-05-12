United States wins 3 finals to finish first at world relays

U.S. relay team pose for a group photo after awarding ceremony at the IAAF World Relays Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Yokohama, Japan. Nozomi Endo

The United States won three finals on Sunday to finish first overall at the world relays.

Aleia Hobbs crossed the finish line in 43.27 seconds as the U.S. edged Jamaica by just two hundredths of a second to win the women's 4x100-meter relay. Germany was third in 43.68.

In the day's biggest upset, Brazil beat the U.S. in the men's 4x100 meter relay final.

Brazil anchor Paulo Andre Comilo De Oliveira crossed the finish line in 38.05 seconds, two hundredths of a second ahead of Noah Lyles. World champions Great Britain were third in 38.15.

Michael Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Isiah Young were the other runners for the U.S. which won the overall competition with 54 points, 27 ahead of Jamaica, which finished second.

The U.S. also won the men's 4x200 and the mixed 4x400 on Sunday, adding to their victories in the mixed shuttle hurdles relay and the mixed 2x2x400-meter relay on Saturday.