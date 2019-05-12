Tejeda’s single leads Down East over Winston-Salem in 8 innings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Anderson Tejeda hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 2-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Yonny Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Leody Taveras.

Down East starter John King went six innings, allowing one run and six hits. He also struck out one and walked two. Demarcus Evans (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luis Ledo (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.