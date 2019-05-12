Javier, Harris lift Rome over Columbia 11-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Trey Harris had three hits and two RBI, and Odalvi Javier allowed just two hits over six innings as the Rome Braves beat the Columbia Fireflies 11-0 on Sunday.

Javier (1-2) struck out six and walked two to get the win.

Rome got on the board first in the third inning when Justin Dean hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Andrew Moritz.

The Braves later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including four runs in the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Ariel Montesino hit an RBI single, driving in Braulio Vasquez, while Harris hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Fireflies were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Columbia is 5-2 against Rome this season.