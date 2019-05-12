Ramirez leads Amarillo to 4-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Corpus Christi Hooks in a 4-2 win on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sod Poodles and a three-game winning streak for the Hooks.

Ramirez (2-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to get the win.

Amarillo started the scoring in the first inning when Edward Olivares scored on an error and Owen Miller scored on a wild pitch.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom of the inning when Osvaldo Duarte scored on a balk to get within one.

The Sod Poodles later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Ivan Castillo hit a solo home run, while Miller hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Duarte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chuckie Robinson in the seventh inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 4-2.

Carson LaRue (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Anibal Sierra singled twice, also stealing a base for the Hooks.