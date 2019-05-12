Rosa’s homer leads Tabasco to 5-1 win over Monterrey

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jovan Rosa hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 5-1 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday.

The home run by Rosa scored Eury Perez and Gerson Manzanillo to give the Olmecas a 3-0 lead.

The Sultanes cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yamaico Navarro scored on an error.

The Olmecas later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Alan Espinoza scored on a single before he singled to score Rosa in the seventh.

Tabasco right-hander Adrian Garza (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Vargas (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and 10 hits over five innings.