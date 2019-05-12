Leonard’s bouncer beats buzzer, Raptors edge 76ers in Game 7

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, center, celebrates his game-winning basket as time expired at the end of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Toronto on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Toronto won 92-90. Frank Gunn

Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

It was the first winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history.

After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 100, NUGGETS 96

DENVER (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 points and Portland overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat Denver in Game 7 and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Evan Turner, who scored just four points in the first six games of the series, added 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers advanced to face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, beginning Tuesday night in Oakland, California.

McCollum's big game was necessary because Damian Lillard made just 3 of 17 shots for 13 points, although two of them were crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, but missed 15 shots.