McIntyre leads Beloit to 2-1 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Aiden McIntyre allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Beloit Snappers over the Peoria Chiefs in a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

McIntyre (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one run.

Beloit started the scoring in the second inning when Devin Foyle and Skyler Weber hit RBI singles.

The Chiefs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brendan Donovan hit an RBI double, driving in Nolan Gorman.

Kyle Leahy (1-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.