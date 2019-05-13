Miller’s double leads Jacksonville to 4-3 win over Biloxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Miller hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Monday.

The double by Miller scored Magneuris Sierra to tie the game 3-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good in the sixth when Joe Dunand hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Justin Twine.

Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Trey Supak (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.