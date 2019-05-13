Campbell, Haley spur Charlotte to 6-2 win over Daytona

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley singled three times, and Paul Campbell allowed just three hits over five innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Daytona Tortugas 6-2 on Monday.

Campbell (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Daytona cut into the lead when Hendrik Clementina hit an RBI single, scoring Alejo Lopez.

After the teams traded runs, the Stone Crabs added to their lead in the seventh inning when Haley scored on an error and Taylor Walls scored on a single and Ronaldo Hernandez scored on a balk.

Reiver Sanmartin (1-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked three.