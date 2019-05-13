Contreras’ single leads Lansing to 4-2 win over West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Mc Gregory Contreras hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Monday. With the victory, the Lugnuts snapped a six-game losing streak.

The single by Contreras, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 2-1 lead before Rafael Lantigua and Contreras scored on an error later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, West Michigan cut into the lead on a double by Nick Ames that scored Wenceel Perez.

Lantigua tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for Lansing.

Lansing right-hander Josh Winckowski (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Garrett Hill (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Reece Hampton doubled and singled twice for the Whitecaps.