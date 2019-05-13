Stubbs, Tanielu lead Round Rock to 5-2 win over Okla. City

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Garrett Stubbs hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Nick Tanielu homered and had two hits as the Round Rock Express beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-2 on Monday.

The home run by Stubbs, part of a two-run inning, gave the Express a 3-2 lead before Derek Fisher hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Express tacked on another run in the eighth when Tanielu hit a solo home run.

Kent Emanuel (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Kevin Quackenbush (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Round Rock remains undefeated against Okla. City this season at 6-0.