Brettell, Escobar and Tabata shut out Beloit, Peoria wins 2-0

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Michael Brettell, Edgar Escobar and Sebastian Tabata combined for a shutout as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Beloit Snappers 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Escobar (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Adam Reuss (0-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Both runs for Peoria came in the third inning when Ivan Herrera and Leandro Cedeno hit RBI singles.

Joseph Pena reached base three times for the Snappers. Beloit was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Peoria staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.