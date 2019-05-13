Yarnall leads Rancho Cuca. over Lancaster 7-3

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Yarnall hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lancaster JetHawks 7-3 on Monday.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Rancho Cuca. extended its lead when Yarnall hit a two-run home run.

After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the fifth when Brandon Montgomery scored on a double play, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ramon Marcelino hit a two-run triple.

The Quakes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Donovan Casey scored on a forceout, while Drew Avans scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lucas Gilbreath (2-1) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Lancaster is 4-1 against Rancho Cuca. this season.