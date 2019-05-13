Gushue’s homer leads Fresno to 8-7 win over Albuquerque

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Taylor Gushue hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to an 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday.

The home run by Gushue scored Brandon Snyder and was the game's last scoring play.

J.J. Hoover (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Pierpont (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brendan Rodgers homered twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Isotopes. Sam Hilliard homered and singled twice.