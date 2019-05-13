Neuse’s homer leads Las Vegas to 4-2 win over Tacoma

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 4-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday.

The home run by Neuse capped a three-run inning and gave the Aviators a 4-2 lead after Eric Campbell hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

In the top of the third, Tacoma took the lead on a home run by Tim Lopes that scored Billy Cooke. Las Vegas answered in the fifth inning when Beau Taylor hit an RBI double, driving in Campbell.

Ryan Dull (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jonathon Niese (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Rainiers, Lopes homered and singled, driving in two runs. Ian Miller doubled and singled, also stealing a base.