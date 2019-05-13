Feigl, Hannah spur Stockton to 2-0 win over Lake Elsinore

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jameson Hannah had four hits, and Brady Feigl allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Stockton Ports topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-0 on Monday. The Ports snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Feigl (3-1) struck out three and walked two to get the win.

Both runs for Stockton came in the fourth inning when Trace Loehr hit a sacrifice fly and Hunter Hargrove hit a solo home run.

Luis Patino (2-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the California League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Storm were blanked for the second time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.