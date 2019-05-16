Here’s the Sharks hand pass that led to winning goal against the Blues

Despite uncalled hand pass, Karlsson thinks Sharks beat Blues in a ‘fair game’ Despite an illegal hand pass that went uncalled and led to the San Jose Sharks beating the St. Louis Blues, Erik Karlsson said the team won "a fair game." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite an illegal hand pass that went uncalled and led to the San Jose Sharks beating the St. Louis Blues, Erik Karlsson said the team won "a fair game."

The NHL followed the NFL’s lead with a controversial play that wasn’t reviewable and left one team’s fan base fuming.





Saints fans are still smarting over a non-call on an obvious pass interference call that likely would have helped New Orleans beat the Rams in the NFC Championship Game in January.

On Wednesday night, four officials missed a hand pass by a Sharks player that set up the game-winning goal in overtime as San Jose beat the Blues 5-4 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in St. Louis.

Here is the play:

Refs miss the blatant hand pass... and the Sharks win in OT pic.twitter.com/usNJGZofOu — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) May 16, 2019

This is not reviewable as the NBC Sports broadcasters noted:

Blues players and officials were not pleased:

#stlblues GM Doug Armstrong just slammed his hand on the officials door. Very upset, yelled "(expletive) garbage." — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) May 16, 2019

Here's the locker room reaction to Game 3. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/n2cI36kUIH — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 16, 2019

And former NHL players spoke out about it:

@nhl you have to figure out how to get the right calls. It’s the Stanley Cup playoffs. You have video. Take the 20secs you need and make the correct call. It was a great game and shouldn’t have been decided by a miscall. Every goal should be reviewed so they get the right call — Martin St.Louis (@mstlouis_26) May 16, 2019

Although a “NON REVIEWABLE” play, linesmen have the opportunity to come in and say “that was a BLATANT hand pass, it’s no goal” ... then we carry on the game and nobody would say a thing. — Scottie Upshall (@ScottieUpshall) May 16, 2019

How do 4 referees miss a blatant hand pass? The guy has the puck, what else could they be possibly looking at? So disappointing that the referees are again the center of controversy in #StanleyCup playoffs.#stlblues #SJSharks — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) May 16, 2019