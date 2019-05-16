Jaquez leads Lexington to 6-1 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Thursday.

The double by Jaquez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Legends a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Gigliotti and Eric Cole hit RBI singles.

Lexington right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Davis Martin (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and five hits over six innings.

Ramon Beltre singled three times for the Intimidators.