PSG coach: Signing Griezmann is “not realistic”

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel watches his team during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 4, 2019. AP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says signing Antoine Griezmann is not a "realistic" goal as the French champion is looking to bolster its defense.

The France striker announced this week he is leaving Atletico Madrid but has yet to reveal where he's going.

With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani in the squad, PSG does not need more firepower. Tuchel, who complained this season about a lack of depth in his team, is looking to hire defenders to improve a squad desperately seeking Champions League success.

"Griezmann can play with every team in the world. It would please any coach, but right now it's not realistic (for PSG)," Tuchel said on Friday.

"We are looking for players with certain profiles, it must be realistic. We need defensive profiles and we have to start with that."

PSG sealed a sixth French league title in seven years but failed to defend its French Cup and French League Cup crowns. Tuchel's team was also eliminated in the Champions League last 16 for the third straight year.

"We need to improve a certain number of things for next season," Tuchel said. "We need to create a team with more reliable players, more players with the capacity to play a lot of games at this level."

PSG has been hit by an avalanche of injuries since January, with key players including Neymar, Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier, Marquinhos, Cavani and Di Maria all forced out at some point.

"We know very, very well how to create performance, this is what matters the most. We need more defensive players, and to change our style and mentality. But not too much. It is mandatory if we want to improve," Tuchel said ahead of PSG's last home game on Saturday against Dijon.

A World Cup winner with France, Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and helped the side win last year's Europa League, along with one Spanish Super Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. He has been widely linked with a move to Barcelona.