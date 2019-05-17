Biggio scores winning run, Buffalo beats Louisville 7-6 in walk-off finish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Cavan Biggio scored the winning run on a passed ball, as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Louisville Bats 7-6 on Friday.

Biggio scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on an error.

After Louisville's Scott Schebler hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth, Buffalo tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley allowed five runs and two hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked three. Tayler Saucedo (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Anthony Bass (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.