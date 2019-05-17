Mendick’s double leads Charlotte to 10-3 win over Lehigh Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Danny Mendick hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 10-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

The double by Mendick, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 5-3 lead before Daniel Palka hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Knights later added a run in the sixth and three in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Starter Dylan Cease (3-1) got the win while Seth McGarry (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Lane Adams homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the IronPigs.