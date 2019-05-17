Sanchez, Mastrobuoni lead the way for Montgomery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jesus Sanchez homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9-0 on Friday.

Miles Mastrobuoni singled three times, also stealing a base for Montgomery.

In the top of the seventh, Montgomery broke a scoreless tie on a single by David Rodriguez that scored Sanchez. The Biscuits then added three runs in the eighth and five in the ninth. In the eighth, Robbie Tenerowicz drove in two runs and Tristan Gray drove in one, while Sanchez hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Brian Shaffer (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Elvis Araujo (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jumbo Shrimp were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.