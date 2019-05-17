Hernandez, Rivera lead New Orleans to 9-5 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Yadiel Rivera hit two home runs, and Elieser Hernandez allowed just four hits over five innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Iowa Cubs 9-5 on Friday.

Hernandez (2-1) allowed one run while striking out six to get the win.

New Orleans started the scoring in the first inning when Lewis Brinson hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-1, the Cubs cut into the deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, including a solo home run by Robel Garcia.

The Baby Cakes later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Isan Diaz scored on a wild pitch, while Rivera hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Adbert Alzolay (0-1) went four innings, allowing six runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

Jacob Hannemann doubled and singled for the Cubs.