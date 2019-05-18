Sports
Locastro scores winning run, Reno beats Tacoma 7-6 in walk-off finish
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Tim Locastro with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Reno Aces defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-6 on Friday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Aces.
Locastro scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Ildemaro Vargas.
The Aces tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Kevin Cron hit a three-run home run.
The Aces had three relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Rubby De La Rosa (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tayler Scott (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Tim Lopes doubled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Rainiers.
Despite the loss, Tacoma is 4-2 against Reno this season.
