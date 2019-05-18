Baltimore to visit Cleveland Saturday

Baltimore Orioles (15-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-20, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Smith Jr. and the Orioles will take on Cleveland at Progressive Field.

The Indians are 12-8 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .355 as a unit. Jordan Luplow leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Orioles are 9-14 on the road. Baltimore has hit 46 home runs this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 41 hits and is batting .273. Jason Kipnis is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .576. Villar is 7-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).