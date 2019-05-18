Dodgers ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Reds are 11-10 on their home turf. Cincinnati ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .214 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the club with an average of .289.

The Dodgers are 11-10 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 74 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 16, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .262. Iglesias is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Justin Turner is 10-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .255 batting average, 1.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (hip), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (shin).