Mount Marty works to get new football program together

Mount Marty College in Yankton is ramping up efforts to support its new football program.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that the Catholic college is looking for a head coach and fundraising for more football player scholarships.

Mount Marty announced last month that it would join other Great Plains Athletic Conference members by offering a football team next year. The college also unveiled plans to build a $15 million field house, which is slated to open fall 2020.

Athletic Director Chris Kassin says a new coach will be hired by July 1. He says the coach will handle organizing and recruiting to get "the program where it needs to be."

Official Barb Rezac says the college has also started fundraising $1.2 million for upgrades including locker room renovations.