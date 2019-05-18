Raquet, Canning spur Potomac to 7-3 win over Wilmington

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Gage Canning tripled and doubled, and Nick Raquet allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Potomac Nationals topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Raquet (2-5) allowed three runs while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the second, Potomac added to its lead when Cole Freeman hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run double by Aldrem Corredor.

The Nationals later tacked on two runs in the fifth when David Masters hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Canning to secure the victory.

Marcelo Martinez (2-1) went five innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked four.