Dean’s homer leads Rome to 9-5 win over Columbia

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Justin Dean hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 9-5 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The home run by Dean, part of a four-run inning, gave the Braves a 4-1 lead before Greg Cullen hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Fireflies tied the game in the fifth inning when Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos hit two-run home runs.

The Braves took the lead for good in the fifth when Trey Harris hit a solo home run.

Rome starter Alan Rangel (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Butto (0-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

Mauricio homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Fireflies.