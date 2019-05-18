Sports
Suiter’s single leads Altoona to 8-2 win over Harrisburg
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jerrick Suiter hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Altoona Curve to an 8-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.
The single by Suiter came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Curve a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Arden Pabst hit a two-run triple.
Altoona right-hander James Marvel (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sterling Sharp (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.
Chuck Taylor homered and singled for the Senators.
Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 6-3 against Altoona this season.
