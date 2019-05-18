Reyes leads Frederick over Salem 4-1

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Jomar Reyes hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Frederick Keys defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-1 on Saturday.

Frederick took the lead in the first when Reyes hit a two-run home run and Trevor Craport hit an RBI single.

The Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jarren Duran hit a solo home run.

The Keys tacked on another run in the eighth when Will Robertson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Craport.

Steven Klimek (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salem starter Kutter Crawford (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Frederick improved to 6-3 against Salem this season.